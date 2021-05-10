ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in the homicide in the Central County Precinct in St. Louis County is positively identified as Terrion Alexander, 22 years of age, of the 1700 block of Arrowpoint Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

On May 9, 2021 at approximately 5:12 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

