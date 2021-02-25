WILDWOOD - An update on homicide is as follows from the City of Wildwood Precinct shooting in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road at 7:38 a.m. Feb. 24, 2021.

The deceased has been positively identified as Willie Hall, 17 years of age, of the 5900 block of Schulte Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

The second victim is an 18-year-old male. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The incident is currently being reviewed for potential criminal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. This was an isolated incident. All of the individuals involved are known to one another.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another adult male also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported in a personal vehicle to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that at least four people were inside the home when the adult male victims arrived. An altercation occurred and shots were fired. There were no other injuries reported.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

