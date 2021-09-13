ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal motor vehicle crash at the intersection of North Highway 67 and Old Halls Ferry Road at 12:43 pm. on September 11, 2021, has been positively identified as Cory Johnson, 28 years of age, of the 200 block of Thoroughman Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63135.

Further investigation has revealed that Johnson was the operator of the motorcycle. Neither Johnson nor his 24-year-old female passenger was wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Investigation has revealed a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on N. Highway 67 at Old Halls Ferry Road. A red Cadillac sedan was travelling southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road, turning westbound onto N. Highway 67 when the motorcycle struck the sedan in the intersection.

There were two individuals on the motorcycle. An adult male was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. An adult female was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The Cadillac sedan had one occupant, the driver, who refused medical attention at the scene.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

