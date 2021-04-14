CITY OF JENNINGS - The deceased has been positively identified as George Nixon, 45 years of age, of the 10300 block of Monarch Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, in the fatal motor vehicle accident in the City of Jennings Precinct on Sunday, April 11.

At 5:36 p.m. on April 11, 2021, at approximately 5:36PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Lucas and Hunt Road and Eagle Valley Drive. Responding officers located a motor vehicle accident involving two motor vehicles.

Investigation has revealed a Chevrolet pickup truck was northbound on Lucas and Hunt Road when a Chevrolet HHR travelling southbound attempted to turn east onto Eagle Valley Drive. The Chevrolet pickup truck struck the Chevrolet HHR. The Chevrolet pickup truck was occupied by an adult male and an adult female. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries. The Chevrolet HHR was occupied by the driver, an adult male, who was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are leading the investigation at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: