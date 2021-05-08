EDWARDSVILLE - At approximately 5:49 a.m. on Saturday May 8, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who discovered a deceased female located on the roadway at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Goshen Road outside the City of Edwardsville. The Madison County Sheriff's Office subsequently activated the Major Case Squad in the case.

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and began the investigation. The deceased subject is described as an African American female approximate age of 25-35, approximately 5’8” in height, and weighing approximately 165 pounds. She has tattoos and jewelry. Foul play is suspected based on the nature of injuries sustained by the female.

The deputy commander of the Squad is Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to call the Major Case squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433. We are currently seeking the public’s assistance for any additional information.

This is an ongoing investigation so limited details regarding motive or evidence will be released at this time. Additional information will be provided as the case continues.

