ALTON - Founded by the class of ‘67, the 5th Annual All 60’s Class Party will bring together a decade of graduating classes from Alton High and Marquette Catholic High School on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6:00 p.m.



The party will take place on the street between Mac’s Time Out and RiverBender.com, between 3rd and 4th Street.

The overall reasoning behind the annual 60’s party is to remember the classmates that are no longer with them.

The idea of having the party came about when old high school friends from the 60’s began communicating on Facebook. A group was created and much talk about wanting to get together started brewing. The classmates then decided to plan a party and now it has turned into a yearly gathering to socialize and reminisce about the good ole days. The group started out with 265 members and is currently up to 1,129, growing daily. The party is now hosted each year on the last weekend of September.

“We started this because one of our classmates made a video of the deceased members of our class,” said event organizer Cathy Scoggins Weirich. “After that, Dave Wickenhauser questioned why we should have to wait five or ten years for reunions. That’s when Jerry Middendorf suggested to have a party.”

“It’s on,” responded Weirich.

After brainstorming ideas about organizing the party, Weirich thought “if the class of ’67 is going to get together and it’s because we have lost so many people in our class, well other classes have lost a lot of classmates too so why don’t we all get together.”

Along with an Elvis impersonator, Night Life will be providing the entertainment of the night, rocking out to all 60’s rhythm and blues, rock and roll and Motown.

The theme this year for the party is A Tribute to the U.S. Military. Upon entry, each attendee will receive an American Flag, although veterans will receive larger flags.

There will be a veteran classmate from the 60’s representing each branch that will lead the pledge of allegiance and the ritual team from the VFW will conduct a 21-gun salute. During the playing of TAPS, 100 white balloons will be released into the sky. The balloons represent the military men and women that did not return from overseas, as well as deceased classmates. In addition, six people in attendance will receive a prize and one lucky veteran will receive a grand prize from a drawing.

In addition to the fun, games, drawings, music and much more, the best part of the event is that it is absolutely FREE, which is important for Peggy Gillahan Voumard and Weirich to stress to everyone.

“ A lot of people were not going to class reunions because of the cost,” said Voumard, who is organizing the the party with Weirich. “Some people just couldn’t afford to go.”

Voumard and Weirich want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to join in on the fun and welcomes anybody and everybody that graduated high school in the 60’s to attend.

“Even if you can’t afford to eat and drink downtown, eat a peanut butter sandwich at home and come on down,” said Weirich. “There is no reason for anyone to not be able to come because it is absolutely free.”

Elijah P’s will host a warm-up party at 6:00 p.m. the day before the big day, Friday Sept. 25.

“I’m sure there are more people out there that haven’t heard of this yet, so I am hoping we can really get the word out this year,” said Weirich. “This is going to be the biggest one yet, so come on out and have some fun.”

To chat with the classmates from the 60’s, visit 'All 60's Class Party AHS/Marquette' on Facebook.

