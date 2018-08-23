ALTON - Debbie Ming-Mendoza is running for reelection in November as your Madison County Clerk. Debbie has served in the office since 2012.

A native of Granite City, Debbie also served in the county's assessor office where she was its chief assessor.

Debbie has had a lifelong drive to serve the people of Madison County and loves what she does. As the chief election authority, the county clerk's duty is to administer elections and maintain their accuracy and integrity. With her dedicated and experienced staff, keeping your vote safe is a top priority for Debbie.

Please join her on August 30, 2018 at Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton and enjoy the treats she's bringing and find out how she can serve you as county clerk.

