ALTON - Debbie Frazier of the Education Department, center, is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month honoree for December. Her co-workers gathered with her Dec. 22 to congratulate her. 

Debbie's co-workers say that she consistently provides customer service excellence.

"We are in the process of conducting annual patient care tech classes," the nomination said. "On two separate occasions during a discussion on teamwork, the PCTs acknowledged that Debbie was their lifeline when they were pulled to a different unit. Debbie greeted them with a smile and gave them the necessary information to make their work easier. Debbie always has a bright smile and a positive attitude."

