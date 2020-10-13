SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported Illinois has topped the mark of COVID-19-associated deaths with the present count standing at 9,026 deaths.

Gov. Pritzker offered condolences to the more than 9,000 who have perished from COVID-19 in the state.

“The 9,000 Illinoisans — are our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” Pritzker added. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike echoed Gov. Pritzker's sentiments and said: “After 9 months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers. They are our family, friends, and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread."

Ezike continued to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 protection and safety measures by all.

"You can help slow the spread and reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance," Ezike said.

Madison County has reported 6,426 overall COVID-19-related cases, Macoupin County has 654 overall cases and 8 deaths, Jersey has 431 overall cases and 31 deaths, Greene County has 248 overall cases and 15 deaths, Calhoun has 66 overall cases.

IDPH on Tuesday reported 2,851 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 20 additional confirmed deaths,

This is a summary of the COVID-19-associated deaths in the past 24 hours:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Clay County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Fayette County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 50s

McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

Warren County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 324,743 cases, including 9,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 6 – October 12 is 4.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254. As of last night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

