Deadline Nears for Companies to Present at 16th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum
High-Growth Companies to Meet Prospective Investors at April Event
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Young, high-growth companies will have the opportunity to make their
cases to venture capitalists and other prospective investors at this year’s 16th annual
InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.
But for that to happen, entrepreneurs guiding those firms will have to submit their applications
by the rapidly approaching deadline to see if they are accepted to present at the premier Midwest
venture capital forum this coming April 1-2 event in Kansas City.
The final deadline to receive applications is January 16, said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest
Executive Director.
Numerous companies already have applied, some by the early deadline last month, but firms still
have two weeks to get their applications submitted to be considered, she said.
“We are seeking applications from throughout the Midwest from high-growth companies in
search of substantial investment,” Ms. Walsh said. “We’re looking for companies planning for
fast growth.”
With an annual attendance of about 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum’s upcoming
spring event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet April 1-2
at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.
InvestMidwest showcases some of the best young, high-growth businesses in the Midwest. The
venture capital forum this year will include three separate industry tracks presenting
simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an
agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will each top out at
10 minutes in length.
In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides
opportunities for more private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture
capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.
Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 15 events have raised more than $1
billion in equity investment.
“In addition to showcasing the Midwest region’s best, young, high-growth companies, we
consistently attract a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2014 event in St. Louis
attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms,
corporate investors and angel investors.”
InvestMidwest over the last 15 years has been held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the
Kansas City metropolitan area.
“We anticipate between 40 and 45 companies will present in Kansas City this year,” Ms. Walsh
said.
For more information or to apply, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com.
