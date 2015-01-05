High-Growth Companies to Meet Prospective Investors at April Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Young, high-growth companies will have the opportunity to make their

cases to venture capitalists and other prospective investors at this year’s 16th annual

InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.

But for that to happen, entrepreneurs guiding those firms will have to submit their applications

by the rapidly approaching deadline to see if they are accepted to present at the premier Midwest

venture capital forum this coming April 1-2 event in Kansas City.

The final deadline to receive applications is January 16, said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest

Executive Director.

Numerous companies already have applied, some by the early deadline last month, but firms still

have two weeks to get their applications submitted to be considered, she said.

“We are seeking applications from throughout the Midwest from high-growth companies in

search of substantial investment,” Ms. Walsh said. “We’re looking for companies planning for

fast growth.”

With an annual attendance of about 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum’s upcoming

spring event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet April 1-2

at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

InvestMidwest showcases some of the best young, high-growth businesses in the Midwest. The

venture capital forum this year will include three separate industry tracks presenting

simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an

agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will each top out at

10 minutes in length.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides

opportunities for more private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture

capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 15 events have raised more than $1

billion in equity investment.

“In addition to showcasing the Midwest region’s best, young, high-growth companies, we

consistently attract a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2014 event in St. Louis

attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms,

corporate investors and angel investors.”

InvestMidwest over the last 15 years has been held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the

Kansas City metropolitan area.

“We anticipate between 40 and 45 companies will present in Kansas City this year,” Ms. Walsh

said.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com.

