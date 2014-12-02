GODFREY – Out of the nearly 400 people who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Beverly Farm, close to 300 of them will not be receiving Christmas gifts from family or friends this year. This is where the Beverly Farm Giving Tree comes in. By ‘adopting’ a resident’s wish list, community members and organizations can provide them with the Christmas they deserve. Items range from clothing and bedding to toiletries and toys.

Wish lists are available through the Beverly Farm Development Office or at the Shops at Beverly Farm. Wrapped gifts and donations will be accepted through Wednesday, December 10th. For more information, contact Ena Turkic at 618-466-0367 ext. 649 or eturkic@beverlyfarm.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: