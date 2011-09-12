September 12, 2011 . . . The RiverBend Growth Association and S.C.O.R.E. today announced that the deadline is drawing near for its For Women, By Women Seminar – “Cowgirl Up! Get out of your own way!” Those interested in attending and receiving personal and professional growth strategies need to register by Fri., Sept. 16. Space is limited.

The event will be held Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Alton Holiday Inn and offer area women the opportunity to be empowered by four incredible women speakers, receive motivation and networking opportunities as well as attendance prizes and a pampering lunch.

Speaker’s at the event will include: Donna Eye, sales development advertising manager for the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis; Dawn Mushill, owner and CEO of Customer Service and Beyond and executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob Chamber of Commerce; Kathy Willis, director of corporate and community learning at Lewis & Clark Community College, and Annice Brave, Illinois Teacher of the Year for 2011.

The event’s main sponsor is SandbergPhoenix & Von Gontard, P.C. Alton Memorial Hospital is also a major sponsor of the event along with many other area companies and members of the RiverBend Growth Association.

To register, call the RiverBend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 or register online at www.growthassociation.com Registration is $50 per person, which includes the cost of the half-day seminar and lunch. Registration for a table of 6 guests is also available for $275, which includes the seminar, lunch and a table sign acknowledging the sponsoring business. The deadline to register is Sept. 16.

