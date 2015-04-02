Senior Services Plus is hosting an educational Medicare Seminar every Tuesday in April. These seminars are free and open to the public. Medicare beneficiaries, working professionals, students, and anyone interested in learning about Medicare are welcome to attend. No RSVP is required.

Session 1 will be held on April 7th from 10:00- 11:00am. Learn about the ABC's and D's of Medicare, which consists of: Hospital Insurance, Medical Insurance (includes doctor visits and durable medical equipment), Medicare Advantage plans (HMO's and PPO's, and Prescription drug coverage.

Session 2 will be held on April 14th from 10:00- 11:00am. With this information, an individual will understand how to access Medicare online. A wealth of knowledge is available at your fingertips and can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars each year.

Session 3 will be held on April 21st from 10:00- 11:00am. Learn about Medicare and various prescription discount programs. Hear about programs that can save you money, along with tips and tools from a local pharmacist.

Session 4 will be held on April 28th from 4:00pm- 5:30pm. Attend Medicare 101: Hear the breakdown of the Medicare Monster. Learn about all the parts of Medicare, ways to save money, and hear tips from a local pharmacist. This information is a good review for those who have missed the other presentations and a good refresher for those who have.

All sessions will be held in multi-purpose room 1. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton, IL. For more information, call (618) 465-3298 ext. 110 or 115 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org .

