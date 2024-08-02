CHICAGO – This August, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating National Black Business Month. Through the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE), DCEO will host a series of virtual and in-person events highlighting Black businesses, organizations, and community leaders while also providing resources to Black businesses and entrepreneurs. This monthlong celebration will also include a social media campaign inviting and encouraging Illinoisans to shop Black-owned businesses through the “Shop Black Saturdays” social media campaign. Information about resources and events can be found on the DCEO website.

“Black-owned businesses are the heart and soul of our state's economic success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This Black Business Month, we celebrate and honor the incredible contributions of Black entrepreneurs who drive innovation and enrich our communities. I couldn't be happier to join the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in uplifting Black-owned businesses across the state, and I encourage all Illinoisans to join us in supporting these businesses.”

“This August, Illinois celebrates Black entrepreneurs who have embraced business ownership, fostering generational wealth, job creation, and stronger communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Black-owned businesses reflect the rich diversity of our state all year-round, and I commend DCEO and the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment for driving innovation, creating opportunities, and dismantling barriers for Black business owners in Illinois.”

Throughout Black Business Month, DCEO is honoring the over 148,000 Black-owned businesses that employ approximately 196,000 people across Illinois, generating $4.6 billion in economic activity annually. DCEO's OMEE works to create an equitable and inclusive business environment for communities that have faced systemic challenges to growth, including Black business owners and entrepreneurs. OMEE hosts dozens of events and provides year-round support to Black-owned businesses, including connection with grants, technical assistance, and incentives to bolster Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned enterprises.

“DCEO is committed to supporting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs during Black Business Month and beyond,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Uplifting and investing in Black businesses is critical in addressing the racial wealth gap that persists and it is also essential to bolstering economic development throughout the state.”

DCEO Black Business Month Events

This series of virtual and in-person events will provide participants with critical knowledge and resources to spur Black business success and development across Illinois. The events below are free to attend; interested parties are encouraged to register on the DCEO website.

Online with OMEE

Wednesday | August 7 | 10 – 11:00 AM | Virtual

OMEE Business Development Managers host a monthly virtual conversation that is open to all minority-owned businesses. Team OMEE will provide attendees with updates about federal and financial resources available at the state and federal level and answer questions attendees have about their business. The OMEE team will provide answers to questions in both English and Spanish.

IL Small Business Administration IL District Office - National Black Business Month Capability Statement Webinar

Thursday, August 15 | 10-11:30 AM| Virtual

This webinar will present the who, what, where and why of capability statements. The webinar also delves into the Illinois technical assistance resources with an Apex Accelerator and consulting group. ?

Empowering Excellence: Proudly Celebrating National Black Business Month in Illinois

Wednesday, August 21 | 12-1:30 PM | Virtual

Join OMEE for a virtual panel to hear the stories of success and insights from thought leaders and company owners as part of our celebration of National Black Business Month 2024.

