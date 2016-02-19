(Jupiter, FL) Following a clubhouse meeting at 8:45 CT, the St. Louis Cardinals will get underway with Day Two of their Spring Training with the following schedule of bullpen sessions:
THROWERS
Jonathan Broxton
Tyler Lyons
Marco Gonzales
Deck McGuire
Mike Leake
Seung Hwan Oh
Mitch Harris
Corey Litrell
Trevor Rosenthal
Sam Tuivailala
Juan Gonzalez
Carlos Martinez
Jordan Walden
Jeremy Hefner
Dean Kiekhefer
NON-THROWERS
Adam Wainwright
Tim Cooney
Matt Bowman
Luke Weaver
Seth Maness
Miguel Socolovich
Tyler Waldron
Trey Nielsen
Jaime Garcia
J.C. Sulbaran
Jayson Aquino
Austin Gomber
Michael Wacha
Kevin Siegrist
Silfredo Garcia
Daniel Poncedeleon
Brayan Pena will catch Broxton, Kiekhefer, and Leake as he continues to familiarize himself with the Cardinals pitching staff. Eric Fryer will catch Lyons and Oh. Steve Bean, Luis Cruz, Carson Kelly, Michael Ohlman, and Alberto Rosario will handle the other Day Two catching duties.