ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - These were day two photos from the late Friday night blaze in Rosewood Heights on Saturday.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department and multiple other departments responded to a damaging structure fire at 9:47 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rosedale Drive.

The firefighters bravely battled the blaze as much as they could, but by fire had engulfed the home by the time the call went through to dispatch them.

Rosewood Heights Fire Department requested mutual aid from Bethalto Fire Department, Cottage Hills Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance were requested to standby.

