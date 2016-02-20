(Jupiter, FL) It’s more of the same for the St. Louis Cardinals on Day Three of their Spring Training schedule. The pitchers who threw on Thursday will return to the mound for their second bullpen session. Long toss and conditioning is on the agenda for the group that threw yesterday.

Position players will continue hold their own workouts of stretching, throwing, taking fungos, and hitting batting practice.

Below are the pitcher/catcher match-ups for today’s bullpen sessions:

Brayan Pena – Tim Cooney, Michael Wacha

Eric Fryer – Matt Bowman, Kevin Siegrist, Jaime Garcia

Alberto Rosario – Luke Weaver, Silfredo Garcia

Michael Ohlman – Adam Wainwright, Daniel Poncedeleon

Luis Cruz – Jayson Aquino, Seth Maness

Carson Kelly – Austin Gomber, Miguel Socolovich

Steve Bean – J.C. Sulbaran, Trey Nielsen

MOSS ARRIVES

–First baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss arrived at Roger Dean Stadium this morning, marking the completion of attendance for the team and those expected to compete for the 25-man active roster. Position players were not required to report until next week as the first official full team workout is Tuesday, February 23rd.