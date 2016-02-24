(Jupiter, FL) Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee are in uniform as Day Seven of the Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals gets underway this morning. Jim Edmonds arrived yesterday and all three will be available as a resource for players and coaches alike.

Mike Leake, Marco Gonzales, Trevor Rosenthal, Jonathan Broxton, Seung Hwan Oh, Jordan Walden, Tyler Lyons, Hefner, Sam Tuivailala, Mitch Harris, Dean Kiekhefer, Deck McGuire, Littrell, and Juan Gonzalez are all scheduled for pitching practice today.

Hitting groups consist of:

Group 1–Matt Holliday, Stephen Piscotty, Jeremy Hazelbaker, Charlie Tilson

Group 2–Yadier Molina (observing), Greg Garcia, Alberto Rosario, Aledmys Diaz, Eric Fryer

Group 3–Jhonny Peralta, Brandon Moss, Brayan Pena, Anthony Garcia, Luis Cruz

Group 4–Matt Carpenter, Jedd Gyorko, Jacob Wilson, Patrick Wisdom, Steve Bean

Group 5–Matt Adams, Carlos Peguero, Dean Anna, Michael Ohlman, David Washington

Group 6–Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Carson Kelly, John Rodriguez

MOLINA UPDATE

–It has not reached the point of just a pain tolerance, but with Yadier Molina taking some throws at first base yesterday the St. Louis Cardinals catcher is continuing to move forward in his rehab.

“With the splint that he has, he’s able to do some light catching,” said Mike Matheny. “Allows him to throw the ball a little bit too which is nice to continue to get his throwing arm in shape. Just progressing along with the program. What’s next is how he responds and what they want him to do next.”