Looking for an opportunity to meet new people, enjoy a day of leisure or want to try your luck at betting on horses? Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for Afternoon at the Track on Tuesday, September 16. This trip will gallop to the Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Illinois to enjoy a buffet lunch served in the Black Stallion Room. After lunch, guests will have the opportunity to watch and bet on eight live horse races. Guest will also receive one bingo card for Horse Racing Bingo upon entering the track. The trip is $38 per person and includes track admission, official racing program, lunch, gratuities and transportation. Guests will be responsible for betting their own money. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois

62052, at 10:15am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 10:00am for an on time departure.

This trip is perfect for adults of all ages. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. The registration deadline is Tuesday, August 19, but seats are going fast! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222, or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

