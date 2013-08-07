Travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals as the ballpark "Salutes our Seniors" on Wednesday, September 25! Guests will have special access to the breakfast reception with appearances by former Cardinals alumni, music and prizes. Game time is at 12:45pm. Lunch will not be provided, but will be available for purchase at the ballpark. The day trip is $40 per person. Fee includes breakfast reception, game ticket and motor coach transportation. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 8:00am and will return at approximately 6pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 7:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is this Wednesday, August 21. Hurry, because there are not many seats left!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

