Travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Houston Astros as the ballpark "Salutes our Seniors" on Thursday, September 20! Guests will have special access to the breakfast reception with appearances by former

Cardinals alumni, music and prizes. Game time is at 12:45pm. Lunch will not be provided, but will be available for purchase at the ballpark. The day trip is $40 per person. Fee includes breakfast reception, game ticket and transportation. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. The van will

leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 8:15am and will return at approximately 5pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 8:05am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Saturday, September 1, 2012.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

