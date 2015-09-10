Daxton Lee Peters
September 10, 2015 12:50 PM
6-26-15
7:27 AM
7lbs 10 oz
19.5 in
Alton Memorial Hospital
Parents:
Justin and Molly (Sivia) Peters
Maternal Grandparents:
Wayne and Marcia Sivia Alton, IL
Maternal Great Grandparent:
William (Bill) Bott Alton, IL
Paternal Grandparents:
Randy and Cathy Peters Carrollton, IL
Paternal Great Grandparents:
Marjorie Shade Carrolton, IL
Randall Peters Berdan, IL
