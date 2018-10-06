Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River won its fourth game of the season 20-6 Friday night at home against South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville/Kincaid.

Oilers' running back Ryan Dawson was a star in the game with two touchdowns, one in the second quarter to put East Alton-Wood River on top 6-0, then another in the fourth quarter when he ran a punt return back for a score.

East Alton-Wood River running back Reggie Newtall had the other Oilers' touchdown.

East Alton-Wood River top running back Brody Newberry was injured in the first quarter on a running play he was helped to the sideline by players and coaches. Newberry was taken to a local hospital by family to be checked out. In the fourth quarter, he returned to the field with a cast on his leg.

The Oilers, 4-3, play at Nokomis this upcoming Friday.

1ST Quarter

EAWR South Fork

0 0

2ND Quarter

6 0

3rd Quarter

0 6

4th Quarter

14 0

END Score

EAWR 20 South Fork 6

Box Score

1st Quarter No Score

6:25 in the 2nd Quarter EAWR Running Back Ryan Dawson ran for a touchdown but the 2pt conversion failed. EAWR takes the lead 6 to 0 over South Fork.

7:00 in the 3rd Quarter South Fork ran for a touchdown. Extra Point attempt was blocked by EAWR. South Fork ties the game 6 to 6.

9:47 in the 4th Quarter EAWR Running Back Reggie Newtall ran for a touchdown. 2pt conversion was good EAWR leads South Fork 14 to 6.

8:11 in the 4th Quarter EAWR Running Back Ryan Dawson ran a punt return for a touchdown. 2pt conversion was no good. EAWR leads South Fork 20 to 6.

