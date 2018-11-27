EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Dawson Taylor, a right-handed pitcher, signed this week with traditional junior college power John A. Logan.

“John A. Logan’s been one of the better junior colleges in the country,” Edwardsville head baseball coach Tim Funkhouser said, “and they’ve always done a great job of developing pitchers, and Collin Clayton was just down there with Trey Riley, and both those guys really enjoyed their experience, and they always get a lot of good baseball players there, and they come out of there and move on to the next level and continue to compete.”

The Logan tradition played a big factor in Taylor’s decision.

“Definitely,” Taylor said. “I was mainly looking for the right fit, and I got to go in and visit with coach (Kyle Surprenant), and I really enjoyed just the campus, the field and atmosphere, and I talked to Trey Riley and Colin, and they really loved it there, and they developed well, so I’m looking to develop the same.”

Taylor, who hopes to major in business with an emphasis of either accounting or marketing, said the Carterville area also played a role in his decision.

“Just the area’s really nice, too,” Taylor said. “I like the lakes, and just the town around it, too.”

Taylor fielded offers from North Alabama, Eastern Illinois, and Murray State, but felt the junior college route would be best for him.

