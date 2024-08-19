TROY – Dawn Mushill, a highly regarded customer service trainer and now author, shared her insights on effective customer service strategies during a recent interview with the Our Daily Show! host C.J. Nasello. The Troy Maryville St. Jacob Marine Chamber of Commerce director focused much of the discussion on the importance of comprehensive training and ongoing development for employees.

Mushill, who authored "Customer Service and Beyond: It is All About the Wow," emphasized the need for businesses to invest in proper training to ensure employees can deliver exceptional service.

"I believe people have not been trained adequately in customer service," Mushill said. "You have to figure out how to train it and also execute it."

Mushill discussed the significance of hiring passionate individuals and providing them with the necessary training to excel. "I think if you hire someone for their passion for the job you can train them, but if you hire passion, make sure you train them," she advised.

Mushill also highlighted the importance of ongoing training and the role of active role-playing in maintaining high standards of customer service.

"Training is ongoing," she said. "Show your employees how to be amazing."

Mushill addressed the challenges faced by younger employees who may not be familiar with new processes or might inadvertently make customers feel rushed. She stressed the need for patience and guidance in such situations.

Mushill's biggest point during the interview with Nasello and what rests at the core of her approach to customer service was as follows: "I think in life we should just help people."

Mushill recounted a recent experience at a Subway restaurant where the employee excelled in making her sandwich. "The other day at Subway, the lady did a good job with the sandwich," she recalled. Mushill said in situations like the one at Subway, it makes it easier to click on the tip for the person who served the sandwich.

Mushill also touched on more unusual situations, such as how to respond when a service provider asks for a tip in an unconventional manner.

Mushill's Our Daily Show! discussion issued a call at the end of the interview for businesses to prioritize customer service excellence.

Her strategies and insights provide those she assists with valuable tools to enhance their customer interactions and foster a culture of exceptional service within their organizations.

