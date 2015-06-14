If the Edwardsville Tigers had selected a MVP at the recent IHSA Class 4A Boys State Track and Field Meet, it would had to have been sprinter/long jumper Fontez Davis.

Davis became the most decorated Edwardsville track and field athlete in school history, capturing his 10th state medal after earlier appearances in Charleston.

He also established a school record and personal best of 23-6 in the long jump.

“Fontez was able to get the 23-6 the first day in the long jump on Friday in the prelims and didn’t have to jump in the finals,” Edwardsville head track and field coach Chad Lakatos said. “Fontez ran six races in two days with the relays.”

Lakatos said Davis getting his best long jump on Friday was “huge” for him because it allowed him to concentrate on the three relays on Saturday. “His points in the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays went a long way in getting the state championship.”

Davis said capturing first place in the long jump was something he wanted this time around at state.

“I made sure my technique was better this year,” he said. “I love track and field and look forward to doing it in college.”

Davis said he is excited about continuing his track and field career at Butler University on a scholarship this coming school year.

The Edwardsville state long jump champion was extremely excited after his team walked away with a team state championship, fulfilling one of his dreams.

Even with the heavy rainfall at the end of the meet, he stood on the track with some other Edwardsville teammates relishing in a moment that few high school athletes ever get to achieve.

