Davis to tour Chestnut Health System's Maryville facility

Visit comes after House passes Monumental Mental Health Reform Legislation

Maryville, IL – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) will tour the Chestnut Health System's facility in Maryville and meet with staff members on Wednesday following the House's passage of the Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act (HR 2646).

The Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support 422-2, was written by Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), the only clinical psychologist in Congress. Davis, an early cosponsor of the bill, has made reforming our mental health system a priority by hosting roundtables and touring mental health facilities throughout his district to discuss ways to improve care.

WHAT: Tour Chestnut Health System's Maryville Facility

WHO: Congressman Rodney Davis

WHEN: Tuesday, July 26 from 1:00-2:00PM

WHERE: 2148 Vadalabene Drive, Maryville, IL, 62062

CONTACT: Ashley Phelps at 202-225-2371 or Philip Lasseigne at (618) 205-8660

On July 6, Congressman Davis voted for HR 2646, which aims to fix many problems plaguing our mental health care system including the following:

A recent study by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlighted that 112 federal programs intended to address mental illness are not connecting for effective service delivery and "interagency coordination for programs supporting individuals with serious mental illness is lacking."

A nationwide shortage of 100,000 psychiatric beds, and three of the largest mental health "hospitals" are in fact criminal incarceration facilities (LA County, Cook County, and Rikers Island jails).

Current privacy rules prevent physicians from sharing important health information with family members of affected individuals, resulting in the neediest not receiving proper care.

For every 2,000 children with a mental health disorder, there is one child psychiatrist available.

Specifically, H.R. 2646 makes the following reforms:

Helps coordinate more than 112 federal mental health programs. It creates a new Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use to run the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Agency (SAMSHA) and help coordinate mental health program across the federal government.

Clarifies HIPAA laws to improve communication. Directs the Secretary of HHS to undertake rulemaking to clarify when communication can take place under HIPAA to help ensure the best communication among providers, families and patients to improve mental health treatment for those with serious mental illness.

Reduces the burden on our criminal justice system. Codifies a recent Medicaid managed care rule to foster access to care for short term stays of adults in institutions for mental disease.

Improves outpatient treatment programs for children and adults. This bill includes targeted authorizations and reauthorizations to improve mental health care for children with serious emotional disturbance or adults with serious mental illness, including expansion of Assisted Outpatient Treatment and strengthen our mental health workforce.