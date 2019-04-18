Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released the following statement today after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

“After nearly two years of investigations by 40 FBI agents and 20 lawyers, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report has concluded there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia," said Davis. "I’ve been calling for transparency surrounding the report and today it was released to the fullest extent of the law and without any executive privilege asserted by President Trump. It’s time for Congress to move on because if we don’t, issues like infrastructure and others that will keep this economy growing will not get done and we will be doing a disservice to our country and the people we represent.”

