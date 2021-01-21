WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) issued the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Joe Biden is now our Nation’s president and Kamala Harris is our vice president. I wish them success, for when they succeed, our Nation succeeds. My family and I will be praying for them. It was an honor to be able to witness the peaceful transition of power for the second time of my tenure in Congress.

“I stand ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris to find bipartisan agreement on solutions to the critical issues facing American families. At the same time, I won’t hesitate to oppose President Biden, his Administration, and the Democratic-controlled Congress and hold them accountable for their party’s liberal impulses. Our Nation faces many problems. Now is the time for all of us to come together and govern in a bipartisan way. That is how we will begin to heal our divisions and move our country forward.”

