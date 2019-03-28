Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) joined students at Hillsboro High School to recognize this week, March 25th-March 29th, as Public Schools Week. This week celebrates the achievements our public schools are making and honors the contributions and accomplishments educators and education advocates bring every day to our schools and communities.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Public schools are essential to my district and communities across our country," said Davis."This week, during Public Schools Week, we recognize the vital role public schools play in educating future generations. I am proud to support public schools and it's always a privilege to help students learn more about our government when I visit schools in my district, like Hillsboro High School."

“We are grateful that Rep. Davis has signed onto the Public Schools Week resolution," said the organizers of Public Schools Week. "He agrees that every child in Illinois has the right to an education that helps them reach their full potential and to attend schools that offer a high-quality educational experience.”

Davis co-sponsored H.Res. 254, which designates this week as Public Schools Week.

More like this: