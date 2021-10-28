“Democrats want to hire an army of IRS agents and give them new tools to monitor Americans’ banking transactions in an attempt to grow the federal government,” said Rep. Davis.“Their proposal is an invasion of privacy on American citizens and would put burdensome regulations on community banks. The same IRS that aggressively targeted conservatives in recent years shouldn’t be given these powers. Of course, the IRS should be able to go after tax cheats, but every American with a job shouldn’t be swept up into a massive IRS dragnet as part of the Democrats’ big government schemes and dreams.”