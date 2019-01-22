WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today was named Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Sam Graves (R-Mo.). As a subcommittee ranking member, Davis will be a leader in helping craft a national infrastructure package President Trump and Democrats have both called for in Congress. Davis has served on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee since 2013 and has worked to develop and pass many pieces of legislation, including the current long-term surface transportation reauthorization law, the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.

“It’s been an honor to serve on this committee for my tenure in Congress, and I’m thankful to Ranking Member Graves for this incredible leadership opportunity,” said Davis. “We have an opportunity for true bipartisanship and to actually get something done. Roads and bridges impact every single American and are critical to our economy. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Graves, Chairman DeFazio, and my colleagues on the Committee to move forward legislation to address our highway, bridge, and transit system needs.”

Ranking Member Graves said this when announcing the six subcommittee ranking members earlier today:

“These are six experienced, hard-working Members of Congress who know the Committee’s issues and know how to get things done,” said Graves. “These are the type of leaders the Committee will need as we work together in the coming weeks and months on an infrastructure package and other priorities that address the needs of America’s infrastructure and make our transportation network stronger, safer, and more efficient.”

