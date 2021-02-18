

WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (IL-13), Darin LaHood (IL-18), Mike Bost (IL-12), and Mary Miller (IL-15) issued the following joint statement upon the resignation of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who has served in the Illinois House since 1971:

“Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been the constant force in state government during Illinois’ steadying decline over the past two decades, wrecking our state finances and pushing policies that have run our state into the ground. During his half-century in office, Madigan has shepherded tax hikes, budget deficits, pension holidays, debt, and job-crushing regulations through the General Assembly, all while accumulating a massive amount of personal political power and enriching himself through his property tax appeals law firm. Because of Madigan’s failed leadership, Illinois families have been voting with their feet and leaving our state in droves.

“Illinois will be better off without Speaker Madigan having the final say on public policy, but let’s not forget, he still serves as Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois and maintains much influence over politics in our state. And let’s be clear - Madigan isn’t resigning on his own terms. He is resigning in disgrace because he has been implicated in a federal corruption investigation that has already seen indictments of several of his close associates. Even as Madigan’s time in public office comes to a close, he should not avoid prosecution for crimes he may have committed in office. Federal prosecutors should continue their investigation into the years-long bribery scheme that was set up for the benefit of Speaker Madigan.

“While Madigan may no longer be steering state government, the consequences of his agenda and poor policy choices will be felt for generations to come. We, along with the people of Illinois, welcome his retirement from public office, but now is the time to work to reform state government so that we never see another politician accumulate and wield power like Madigan did.”

