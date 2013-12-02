Caption: Congressman Rodney Davis (center) speaks with Village of Royal Lakes Mayor Selone Williams (left) and Village Clerk Vickie Wyman.

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership along with the Macoupin County Farm Bureau hosted over 20 Macoupin County businesses, municipal leaders and local residents in the Farm Bureau auditorium on Monday, November 25. Guests had a chance to ask questions of Congressman Rodney Davis and Representative Wayne Rosenthal, who was also in attendance. Topics discussed included the Farm Bill, the recent closing of Crown II mine in Girard, the Affordable Care Act, and the need for economic development in order to be competitive for business recruitment and retention.

