Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today on the House Floor encouraged drivers in Illinois and across the country to slow down and move over when emergency personnel are on the side of the road. Last week, the Illinois State Police experienced its 14th accident when an officer in Collinsville was stuck by a driver while the officer was responding to an incident.

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to highlight a dangerous, disturbing, and unacceptable trend in Illinois and across the country: the rising number of first responders being struck by drivers.

We are not even three months into the year 2019, and 14 members of the Illinois State Police have been struck by drivers while on the road or responding to incidents. These accidents have resulted in one fatality and more than a dozen injuries.

Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect us, and it is inexcusable to have this number of them injured by errant and distracted drivers. These numbers average out to more than one trooper struck per week, and is nearly double the amount of incidents from all of 2018.

Even though every state has laws requiring drivers to change lanes or slow down when vehicles or emergency personnel are on the side of the road, these tragedies keep occurring.

For the safety of our first responders and construction workers, please slow down, avoid distractions, and be alert on the road to help save lives and buck this tragic trend.

