Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today, at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing, discussed the best path forward on modernizing infrastructure at rural airports, like the ones in the 13th district, with witnesses from both the airline carriers and airports.

"We all have the same goals. We all want airport improvements, more airlines serving regional airports, like the ones in my district, and more competition in the airline industry," said Davis."Investing in our infrastructure is a critical part of growing our economy and I encourage airline carriers, airports, and policymakers to come to a principled compromise that accomplishes these goals."

Article continues after sponsor message

Click here to watch his remarks at the hearing.

Last fall, Davis helped to pass a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that included many protections for rural airports and invested in airport infrastructure. President Trump signed the bill into law in October.

Additionally, Davis has assisted in securing funding to make infrastructure improvement and last September, he announced four grants awarded to airports in central Illinois for various projects ranging from runway rehabilitation, the purchase for ground operation equipment, and expansion of passenger terminals.

More like this: