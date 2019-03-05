Bloomington, IL- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, along with the Illinois Education Association, celebrated Read Across America Day at Irving Elementary School in Bloomington yesterday. He read "House Mouse, Senate Mouse" to Mr. Hopper's second grade class.

“I was so happy to celebrate Read Across America Day this year with second graders at Irving Elementary School,” said Davis. “My wife Shannon and I read to our three kids nearly every night when they were younger – being able to recite some of their favorite books by heart. By encouraging a love for reading, we can help children learn and further their education. I am proud to join my colleague Susan Davis, the Illinois Education Association, and the National Education Association to recognize the importance of Read Across America Day each year.”

“It’s so important that students get a chance to read books that open their hearts and minds to new people, new experiences and new perspectives,” said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association. “That’s really one of the great joys of reading. And, all of those new things we learn when we read help us understand that the world is richer than just our own experience which, in turn, helps us build stronger communities.”

Last week, Davis and Rep. Susan Davis (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution recognizing Friday, March 1st as Read Across America Day. Since 2013, they have partnered with the National Education Association (NEA) each year to recognize a day in March as ‘Read Across America Day,’ which is supported by more than 50 education organizations to promote reading. Read Across America Day encourages parents to read to their children and recognizes the importance of education.

