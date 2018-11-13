ALTON - David Mathus of Alton High School and Kaitlyn Coles of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 22nd year of the program and 383 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

David Mathus is the son of James and Arlene Mathus of Godfrey. He has served as a member of the Student Council for four years and is an officer of that group. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Sons of the American Revolution, and a recipient of a second place award in the American Mathematics national competition.

Mathus has been an active member of a number of student organizations that includes the Mathematics and the Physics Clubs, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Red Bird Nest. As a member of these organizations he has a long list of volunteer community service activities and projects.

After graduating, Mathus plans to attend SIUE and major in Computer Engineering and hopes to earn a graduate degree in that field. His ultimate goal is to be a contributor to new innovations in this area.

Kaitlyn Coles is the daughter of Jeff and Karen Coles of Godfrey. She has been on the High Honor Roll all four years at Marquette and has earned over 400 service hours during that time. Coles serves as a School Ambassador, is a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, and serves as Secretary to the Student Council. She has also been a member of the Explorer Volleyball team for the past four years.

Coles plans to attend Lewis & Clark Community College and then transfer to a senior college with a major in Public Relations, a field she would like to make a life career.

Mathus and Coles were presented with Recognition plaques by the President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

