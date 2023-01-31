EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that David Livingstone has been appointed chief of the Civil Division at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Livingstone previously was a partner at the Stobbs, Sinclair & Livingstone law firm in Alton.

His experience there included representing several units of local government as well as not-for-profit corporations, local businesses and individuals.

"We're pleased to have David on our team as the chief of the Civil Division," Haine said. "He has extensive experience representing government bodies within Madison County and will be a major asset to the State's Attorney's Office."

The Civil Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office serves as the legal adviser to the Madison County Board and county government. Livingstone received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice –Legal Studies Emphasis; Political Science; and Public Administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., before earning his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law, focusing on civil litigation. During law school, he was a law clerk at Stobbs, Sinclair & Associates and later became a partner of the firm where he practiced for several years before joining the State’s Attorney’s Office. He enjoys spending time with his wife and 1-year-old twin boys.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve and represent Madison County, and eager to get busy," Livingstone said. Livingstone replaces Emily Johnson Nielsen, who has been appointed to serve as an Associate Judge of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties.

