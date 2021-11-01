David L. Mueggenburg
Name: David L. Mueggenburg
Hometown: Alton, IL
Years of Service: 1966-1987
Military Branch: Army
Rank: CW2
Medals of Honors Earned: Distinguished Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. Joint Service Medal, Armed Service Expedition Medal. Good Conduct Medal with 5 awards. Presidential Unit Citation
Message: Promoted to Master Sergeant prior to Appointment to Warrant Officer. Retired as a School Bus Driver for Bethalto School District
