Name: David L. Mueggenburg Hometown: Alton, IL Years of Service: 1966-1987 Military Branch: Army Rank: CW2 Medals of Honors Earned: Distinguished Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. Joint Service Medal, Armed Service Expedition Medal. Good Conduct Medal with 5 awards. Presidential Unit Citation Message: Promoted to Master Sergeant prior to Appointment to Warrant Officer. Retired as a School Bus Driver for Bethalto School District