Name: David L. Mueggenburg

Hometown: Alton, IL

Years of Service: 1966-1987

Military Branch: Army

Rank: CW2

Medals of Honors Earned: Distinguished Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. Joint Service Medal, Armed Service Expedition Medal. Good Conduct Medal with 5 awards. Presidential Unit Citation

Message: Promoted to Master Sergeant prior to Appointment to Warrant Officer. Retired as a School Bus Driver for Bethalto School District

