SPRINGFIELD - Town and Country Financial Corporation (“TCFC”) (OTC Pink: TWCF), parent company of Town and Country Bank (“TCB”) is pleased to announce that David Hopkins has joined Town and Country Bank as Executive Vice President and Community Bank President in the metro-east market of St. Louis. David will lead the commercial banking team for the metro-east market and represent the bank in the community.

“Town and Country Bank is committed to bringing its unique brand of banking and client engagement strategies to current and new customers within the metro-east market of St. Louis,” said Micah Bartlett, President and CEO of Town and Country Financial Corporation. “David’s joining TCB represents continued momentum as we further position ourselves as a leading banking franchise in downstate Illinois.”

Town and Country Bank’s expansion in the metro-east market commenced last year with two acquisitions resulting in banking locations at 10 Terra Verde in Edwardsville, Illinois and 303 Fountains Parkway #100 in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

“We welcome David’s experience and leadership to TCB and particularly his passion for deep client engagement and community involvement,” said Grant Franklin, Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking. “David has an accomplished background with demonstrated success in complex commercial banking for businesses. I am confident David will bring the same dedication to serving the financial needs of TCB’s business customers.”

Prior to joining TCB, David worked for First Bank in O’Fallon, Illinois for 26 years and was most recently Group Manager.

“I’m excited to join an organization where the focus is the customer’s financial well-being,” said David. “TCB is a growing community bank and I look forward to being a part of the continued success.”

David holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in economics and finance and a master’s in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

David and his wife, Beth, have 3 children and reside in O’Fallon, Illinois.

About Town and Country Financial Corporation.

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the bank, please visit www.townandcountrybank.com.

