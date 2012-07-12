Alton –  On Monday July 9, 2012 the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) notified the Alton Police Department of an investigation they were initiating.  This investigation involved a 5-year old victim and allegations of sexual assault. 

A joint investigation was then conducted, involving DCFS, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Alton Police Department.  On 07/11/12, at the conclusion of this investigation, this case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for formal charges.  The Madison County State's Attorney's Office, after reviewing the facts of this case, charged the following suspects with one count each of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault:

                        David Brian Armstrong
                        (W/M DOB 12/02/78)
                        3708 Coronado Drive
                        Alton, IL 62002

                        Danielle M. Armstrong
                        (W/F DOB 01/17/90)
                        3708 Coronado Drive
                        Alton, IL 62002

The Armstrongs, a married couple, are currently in custody at the Madison County Jail being held on $150,000.00 bond.  Mugshots available upon request. 

