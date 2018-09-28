GREENFIELD - Greenfield-Northwestern running back Denver Davenport is becoming a household name in the two small communities he plays as a running back.

Davenport had 21 carries with 85 yards and rushed for one touchdown and he caught two passes for 128 yards with a longest of 83 yards and two touchdowns this past Friday as Greenfield-Northwestern defeated Pleasant Hill 28-12.

Davenport scored twice before halftime against Pleasant Hill, one on an 82-yard reception from Jacob Lansaw, and the other, a 45-yard TD catch from Lansaw. Lansaw completed nine of 16 passes for 276 yards.

The two touchdowns gave Greenfield-Northwestern a 12-6 lead at the half.

Lansaw was 9 of 16 passing for the Tigers for 276 yards. Pleasant Hill's Kodiak Rogers rushed 16 times for 167 yards with a longest of 74 yards.

Greenfield-Northwestern improved to 4-1 with the win, while Pleasant Hill dropped to 1-4.

Greenfield-Northwestern head coach Joe Pembrook said it is always difficult to play at Pleasant Hill.

“They are a well-coached team and we know we are in for a battle when we play there,” he said. “I am proud of the fact that our offensive line got more physical up front in the second half and we moved the ball. This was a good team effort.”

Davenport has 585 yards rushing for the season in 109 carries and eight touchdowns. He has caught seven passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Greenfield-Northwestern travels for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Friday against county rival North Greene. Coach Pembrook said when Greenfield-Northwestern and North Greene tangle on the football field it is always a good game and well-attended.

