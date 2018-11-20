SPRINGFIELD - In honor of National Veteran Owned Small Business Week, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is pleased to introduce its new Veteran Entrepreneurship Logo Program. Veteran owned businesses that are registered with the state, and in good standing, can display the logo in their place of business.

The new logo program is designed to raise public awareness about Veteran Owned Small Businesses as a trusted and valuable part of their communities. The program also aims to inform Illinois veteran business owners of the procurement opportunities with the State of Illinois.

Each year, Illinois sets-aside over $300 million in State contracts specifically to target veteran owned businesses. The logo program is an extension of the existing Veteran Business Program, which certifies qualified service-disabled and veteran owned business in gaining access to those contracting opportunities and participation in the competitive procurement.

Regardless of the intent to participate in the procurement process, any veteran businesses certified through the Veteran Business Program will receive a Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate and access to our Illinois Veteran Business Logo to use in their marketing efforts.

Certification is the only requirement to participate in the logo program. For additional information on the Veteran Business Program certification process, please visit the www2.illinois.gov/cms/business.

The State of Illinois and Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) are committed to seeing the tradition of veteran entrepreneurship continue and grow within the State. We firmly believe that a strong veteran business community in the State strengthens the State’s economy and our communities.

