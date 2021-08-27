ALTON - The Alton River Dragons announced that Darrell Handelsman will return as Field Manager in 2022.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons finished with a 27-32 overall mark. The River Dragons defeated the O'Fallon Hoots 5-3 in their last game of the year.

Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said: “I am very excited to be able to work with Darrell again next summer. He did a great job leading our first-ever River Dragons team and I know he’s the guy to take the next step with as we continue to build

something special here in Alton.”

Darrell Handelsman said it was a great experience as field manager of the River Dragons.

“We had an amazing group of young, talented players that set the bar high for future River Dragons teams, both on and off the field. I want to thank Steve and Jennifer Marso for the opportunity and our GM Dallas Martz for the tremendous support for me, my staff, and the players.

“I look forward to continuing to help build the organization and I can't wait to get back to Alton next summer!“

The River Dragons showed constant improvement throughout the season.

