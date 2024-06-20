EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Club Ice Hockey team is thrilled to announce the appointment of Darin Kimble as their new head ice hockey coach. Kimble brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a proven track record to the SIUE Club Ice Hockey program. His commitment to developing players both on and off the ice is crucial as SIUE continues to elevate the dedicated team.

Kimble's illustrious career includes having played for several NHL teams, including the St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks, and Boston Bruins. Kimble’s professional playing career adds a deep understanding of the game at the highest level.

Renowned for his strong ethics and traditional approach to the game, Kimble has successfully mentored players from North America and Europe. As an accomplished leader and strategist, he has led teams to multiple championships, including three with Granite City High School and one Missouri Championship with Carshield AAA Hockey. Known for his exceptional communication and motivational skills, Kimble has also strengthened community relationships and demonstrated deep knowledge of all aspects of professional hockey.

Joining Head Coach Kimble is Assistant Coach, Kyle Watson.

Watson, a former player with 15 years of experience, developed a passionate and energetic approach to coaching ice hockey following his playing career. Throughout the past nine years, Watson has excelled at creating a fun and hardworking culture among high school student-athletes, leading teams to multiple MVCHA 2A JV and Varsity Championships. Watson is USA Hockey Level 4 Coaching Certified and SafeSport Certified, known for his hard work, organization, punctuality, motivation, credibility, and dependability. As a coach, he has successfully transitioned from player to leader, building on a decorated playing career that includes state and league championships.

The SIUE Club Ice Hockey is confident that under Kimble’s guidance, the team will continue to grow, succeed, and achieve their goals.

SIUE Ice Hockey Summer Showcase: June 28-30th

Aspiring SIUE hockey players can experience the thrill of skating with the team and meeting the coaches at the SIUE Club Ice Hockey Summer Showcase. This event is designed to provide a unique opportunity to engage with the SIUE Ice Hockey community, gain insights into the program, and enhance participants’ skills on the ice.

Register for tickets for SIUE Ice Hockey Summer Showcase.

For more information, please contact SIUE Club Ice Hockey at siuehockey@siue.edu

Go Cougars!

Go Cougars!

