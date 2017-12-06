DANVILLE, ILL./EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County's Veterans' Assistance Commission will have an additional $500 toward its ride program next Friday, Dec. 15 following a donation from the state's American Legion.

Following a golf tournament, which lasted from Aug. 5-6, 2017, in Danville, Illinois, donations collected have been divided and are being sent across the state to assist veterans in several different regions. Ron Swaim, originally of Danville, but currently associated with Edwardsville American Legion Post #199, has had a part in that tournament for the last three years, following its move from Champaign to Danville. During those three years, Swaim said as much as $8,000 has been raised for veterans' assistance groups.

This year, Swaim said $500 is going to the Madison County Veterans' Assistance Commission. The check delivery will take place next Friday, Dec. 15. Swaim will be joined by Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 Commander Marvin Strohman and others as the check is presented to Madison County Veterans' Assistance Commissioner Bradley Lavite at the Madison County Administration Building.

Swaim said the money will be utilized for a program conducted by the commission in which veterans are taken around the community in vans. Swaim said many of the veterans would not otherwise have rides to important appointments and other needed endeavors.

"The money came from the State of Illinois American Legion Golf Tournament in Danville," Swaim said Wednesday morning. "We went to the Veterans Assistance Commission for suggestions. They gave us three, including them, and one of them was not yet ready for donations, so we chose them. I have been soliciting for the tournament for the last three years, and have been able to get 11-14 sponsors and donations for the tournament, so we are giving back to this area of the state for what has been given to us."

The golf tournament sponsored by the Illinois State American Legion is an annual event at Harrison Park and Turtle Run in Danville, Illinois. Swaim said, in the future, he will attempt to garner more corporate sponsorship toward the tournament, which he believes will equate to more money raised for worthy causes for veterans.

