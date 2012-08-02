Alton – Saturday night, 07/28/12, at approximately 2250 hours, the Alton Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Tremont. First responding officers were directed to a vehicle, later determined to be a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice, that had crashed into some playground equipment on the south side of Lovejoy Elementary School, 1043 Tremont. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver and only occupant was deceased, having suffered what appeared to be one gunshot wound to the back of his head. The deceased driver was later identified as follows:

DANTAVIER MAURICE THOMPSON

B/M DOB 03/14/93, age 19

2214 ELIZABETH STREET

ALTON, IL 62002

The Alton Police Department Investigation's Bureau was activated at approximately 2330 hours. Investigators from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit subsequently responded to the scene as well as an investigator from the Madison County Coroner's Office. Detectives pursued leads and interviewed witnesses throughout the next several days.

The investigation that followed involved the execution of a search warrant at 1022 Tremont on the evening of Tuesday, 07/31/12, followed by multiple interviews with witnesses and people of interest.

As a result of this investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested at approximately 0300 hours on Wednesday 08/01/12. That suspect is identified as follows:

MARCUS ANTHONY BALDWIN

B/M DOB 08/22/91, age 20

1024 ALTON POINTE

ALTON, IL 62002

The facts of this case were subsequently reviewed with the Madison County State's Attorney's Office at approximately 1100 hours this morning. After reviewing the case, the State's Attorney's Office authorized the issuance of a Criminal Information, formally charging MARCUS BALDWIN with 3 counts of FIRST DEGREE MURDER. The warrant was later signed by Judge Janet Heflin, with bail set at NO BOND.

The defendant, MARCUS BALDWIN, remains in the custody of the Alton Police Department at this time. Mugshots will be made available on request.

