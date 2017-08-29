Name: Dani California Nelson

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Alexandria Racadio and James Nelson of Wood River

Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 4:39 PM

Date: August 23, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Mariah (16); Jaimee (15); Jesse (13); Rylee (5)

Grandparents: Ron Racadio, South Roxana; Wendy Werner, Wood River;

Donna Parker, Wood River

More like this:

2 days ago - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

3 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

 