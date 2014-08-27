Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’

Dancing With Our Stars raises More Than $17,000

Mt. Vernon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ raised more than $17,000 during its 6th Annual Dancing With Our Stars (DWOS) fundraiser at Krieger’s Convention Center at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, Aug. 23. Dance team The New Evolution, sponsored by National Railway Equipment Co., took home the coveted mirror ball trophy for first place. Lesa Woods, sponsored by the Woods family, won the Judges Choice award.

Also participating were the dance teams of:

Dan & Neth Huebel; sponsored by St. Mary’s Good Samaritan

Mt. Vernon High School Sailors from South Pacific; sponsored by Mike Beard, Candis Isberner, Newell Furniture, David Overstreet and Stewart Producers

Centre Stage Studios; sponsored by Centre Stage Studios

Salem Community Theatre Spamalot; sponsored by Ashdon Farms, Bella Chez and Jefferson County Fraternal Order of Police

“What a wonderful night during our 6th Annual Dancing With Our Stars,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “We are so grateful to everyone who participated in and supported this year’s DWOS fundraiser,” said Appoo. “Everyone from our DWOS committee, to our dancers and the generous Mt. Vernon community helped make this fundraiser very successful.” According to Appoo, funds raised during DWOS will help the Girl Scouts continue to develop leadership programs for girls, maintain and improve its camps and help in its out-reach to at-risk girls.

Co-hosts for the event were Brandon Bullard from Rare Chop House and Lynn Hutchison from United Way of South Central Illinois. Celebrity judges were Mike Beard from The Insurance Store – a Division of Diamond Bros., Joe Gliosci with Peoples National Bank, Finny Mathew of Crossroads Community Hospital and Mary Beth Mezo with Smokin’ T’s Competition BBQ.

Teams competed to win DWOS’ the Mirror Ball Trophy by earning the top spot in a two part scoring system. The judges’ scores provided the first element to the dancers’ scores. The second element added a dash of audience participation and even more excitement, as dancers accrued points with donations from their supporters and attendees at the event. Following the dance competition, guests then took to the dance floor for an evening of music and dancing.

Additional DWOS sponsors included:

- Trophy Sponsor: Crossroads Community Hospital

- Vote Tabulation Sponsor: Community First Bank

- Judge Sponsor: National Railway Equipment Co.

- Dance Floor Sponsor: Crossroads Physician Corporation

- Other DWOS supporters:

Fred and Tammy Klapetzky, DJ

Krieger’s Convention Center at Holiday Inn

Enterprise Rent a Car

All proceeds from DWOS will provide financial assistance to at-risk girls, to help maintain and improve GSSI camps, and to develop Girl Scout leadership programs for girls throughout southern Illinois.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant. Currently GSSI is celebrating its 100th Anniversary of Building Leaders for America.

